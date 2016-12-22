July 17, 1921 – Dec. 26, 2016

OVERBROOK—Celesta M. Clark, Overbrook, died Dec. 26, 2016, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 95.

She was born July 17, 1921, on a farm near the Twin Mound community the daughter of Elmer and Vivian Q. Cox Thurber.

She attended a one-room school at Twin Mounds and graduated from high school at Overbrook in 1939. She graduated from Iola Jr. College and taught school at Old Belvoir, south west of Clinton.

She met and soon married Frank Robert “Bob” Clark Dec. 19, 1942. They were married for 65 years until his death in 2007.

She and Bob moved to Cheyenne, Wy., where Bob was stationed in the Army during World War II. Their first child, Randolph R. Clark, was born in Cheyenne on Aug. 12, 1944.

They returned to Overbrook after the war, where daughters, Melody SuzAnne “Susie”, was born Dec. 11, 1945, at Lawrence and Teresa Beth was born Aug. 25, 1949, at Topeka. They lived there whole life in and around Overbrook. Bob farmed and had a fertilizer and spraying business.

Bob and Celesta belonged to the Grace Community Church, Overbrook. She loved her role as wife and mother. She was always supportive of her children and grandchildren. She loved her Lord, reading the Bible and teaching God’s word. She loved playing the piano, giving piano lessons and she continued to play into her 90s. She loved to grow flowers and took great pride in her writings and penmanship. She was a good photographer and enjoyed building family albums.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Vivian Cox Thurber; a daughter, Teresa Beth Sisson; a son-in-law, Bob Sisson; a brother, Stuart Thurber; and a sister, Coila Hegeman.

She is survived by a son, Randy Clark and wife, Nancy, Salina; a daughter, Susie Clark Parcell and husband, Kent, Yuma, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Tankersley, Trina Nettleingham, Curtis Parcell, Bryan Parcell, Aaron Parcell, Amy Wilcox, Jared Sisson, Brandi Kuermaier; and 18 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or Grace Community Church, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.