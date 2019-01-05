Aug. 2, 1926 – April 30, 2019

OVERBROOK — Charles August Hutchison, Overbrook, formerly of Burlingame, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 92.

He was born Aug. 2, 1926, at Scranton, the son of Charles M. and Anna M. Sheall Hutchison. He graduated from Scranton High School in 1944.

He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was a stockman and farmer in the Osage County area his entire life. He worked for Kansas Department of Transportation, served two terms as a Osage County Commissioner in the early 1990's, was a member of Corinthian Lodge No. 79 A.F.&A.M. for over 70 years and was a member of Burlingame Rotary Club.

Charles married Hannah Jane Rowe, Feb. 22, 1959, in rural Scranton. She preceded him in death on March 29, 1986.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary June Thompson.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Marie Smith and husband, Alan, Osage City; a son, Charles Michael "Chuck" Hutchison and wife, Cindy, Lenexa; five grandchildren, Betsy Anne Stephens, Sarah Jayne Stephens, Charles Andrew Hutchison and wife, Stacy, Tyler James Hutchison and David Robert Stephens; two great grandchildren, Wyatt Brandon Pope and Henry Hutchison Filkins; a niece; and two nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community Activity Fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.