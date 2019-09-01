Dec. 5, 1931 – Jan. 7, 2019

LYNDON — Charles Beatty died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at his home in Lyndon. He was 87.

He was born Dec. 5, 1931, at Lyndon, the son of David Carl and Vesta Burkdoll Beatty.

He lived most of his life in Lyndon, except for two years in Lawton, Okla. He graduated from Lyndon High School in 1951. He served in U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 at Ft. Sill.

He married Viola Mickelson June 6, 1953, at Garnett. She survives.

He was an auctioneer from 1959 to 2013, co-founding Beatty-Wischropp Auctions in 1967. For many years, he ran horse auctions in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. He owned Beatty Western Wear in Lyndon for 33 years. For several years, he raised Paint Horses.

He was a member of Kansas Auctioneers Association, serving several years as director, vice-president and president in 1999. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. He was a member of Lyndon Saddle Club and served several terms as president. He also served two years as president of Kansas State Horse Show Circuit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Carl and Vesta; two brothers, Noble Beatty and Clayton Beatty; and three sisters, Ferne Beal, Hazel Christesen and Marguerite Gray.

Besides his wife, Viola, of 65 years, he is survived by three sons, David Ray Beatty and wife, Connie, Lodi, Calif., Russell Jay Beatty and wife, Robin, Emporia, and Edwin Charles Beatty, Lyndon; a sister, Virginia Kersten, Lyndon; and two grandsons.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14 at Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Feltner Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Auctioneers Association for scholarships, Lyndon Saddle Club or Lyndon United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.