March 9, 1939 – Aug. 4, 2019

TOPEKA — Charles E. Sypher, Vassar, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 80.

He was born March 9, 1939, at Mullinsville, the son of Orville E. and Ovie E. Pedigo Sypher. At an early age, the family moved to Greensburg, where he attended elementary school and graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force National Guard while working for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline. In 1962, he enrolled at Fort Hays State University and later transferred to Emporia State University where he received his bachelors degree in psychology and masters degree as a school psychologist. He was employed as a school psychologist at Storm Lake, Iowa, Oberlin, and as director of special education at Ottawa, and ANW Coop in southeast Kansas as assistant director. He later returned to Ottawa as director of special education where he retired in 2003.

He was a member of Appanoose Baptist Church, where he served on several boards and he was on the board of directors in the South Shore Homeowners Association at Vassar.

He married LaDean Smith in 1963 at Agra. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Terry.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Jeffrey C. Sypher and wife, Tracey, Melvern, Dustin S. Sypher, Lawrence, and Michael D. Sypher and wife, Sarah, Lawrence; three grandchildren, Jasper Sypher, William Knapp and Aniyah Sypher; four step-grandchildren, Steffen King, Shannon McMahon, Noah Powell and Jordan DiGennaro; and several great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Appanoose Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Appanoose Baptist Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.