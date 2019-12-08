Aug. 6, 1945 — Aug. 9, 2019

TOPEKA — Charles Edwin Musick, Overbrook, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 74.

He was born Aug. 6, 1945, at Richland, the son of Birdie Lloyd and Gladys Marcella Vigo Musick. He attended Berryton schools.

He was a horse trader and muleskinner his whole life.

He loved is family, friends and children.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; a son, Curtis and wife, Shannon; a grandson, Charlie; a brother, Jim and wife, Verla; and a sister, Anita Maichel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

