Charles Heilman

Died Jan. 23, 2017

OSAGE CITY—Charles “Chuck” Heilman died Jan. 23, 2017, at Osage Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lillian “Billie” Heilman; two daughters, Connie Masenthin and Karen West and husband, Dwight; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Chuck will be 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice may be sent in care of Feltner Funeral Chapel, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.