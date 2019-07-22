Dec. 5, 1930 – July 10, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. — Charlotte Ann Beverly Mills, Burlingame, died July 10, 2019, at Lincoln, Neb. She was 88.

She was born Dec. 5, 1930, at Topeka, the daughter of Ella and Glen Beverly.

She married James Macfarlane Mills at Burlingame. He survives.

She was retired. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lincoln, Neb., and League of Women Voters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Glen Beverly; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jessie and Charles Mills; and a sister-in-law, Sara Kukuk.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, Jack Beverly and wife, Pam; a brother-in-law and wife, Francis and Scotty Kukuk; two daughters, Cindy Kadavy and Lauri Dennis; five grandchildren, Lexi and Nick Kadavy and Catlyn, Lina and Erin Dennis; a great-grandchild, Mayzie Tenpenny; and nephews, nieces and their families.

She was cremated. A service will be held at Burlingame, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Historical Preservation Society at burlingamemuseum.com.

Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, Lincoln, Neb., assisted the family.