Jan.9, 1931 – Feb. 9, 2019

TOPEKA — Clarel N. Herring, Burlingame, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor, Topeka. She was 88.

She was born Jan. 9, 1931, at Johnson, the daughter of Glen and Elma Stoner. She and her parents moved to Sandpoint, Idaho in 1935 during the dust bowl. In November 1941, they moved to San Francisco, Calif., so her father could work in the shipyards. Following World War II they moved back to Sandpoint, Idaho, where she graduated high school. She then attended one year of college in Denver, Colo.

She met Bill R. Herring in 1949. They married Nov. 6, 1949, at Lamar, Colo. He preceded her in death in 1982.

Bill and Clarel raised five children in the White Mountains of Arizona. She was church treasurer and pianist at Pinetop Baptist Church for many years. She worked for Southwest Forest Industries and for White Mountain Apache Tribe until her retirement in 1996. At that time she moved to Burlingame.

She was an avid quilter, reader and she loved to play cards with her family and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a great grandson, Billy Ross Shepard.

She is survived by five children, Cathy Shepard and husband, Tom, Larry Herring, Joyce Sherry and husband, Bill, Julie Sanders and Darrell Herring and wife, Gloria; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Burlingame Cemetery. She will lie in state 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Library or Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.