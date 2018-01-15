Sept. 7, 1945 – Jan. 13, 2018

TOPEKA — Colleen Ann Bremer died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka. She was 72.

She was born Sept. 7, 1945, at Seneca, the daughter of Cletus and Jeanette Nolte Wichman. She grew up in Holton and lived near Lyndon for many years before moving to Topeka in 2017.

She graduated from Holton High School in 1963. She was a homemaker and a saleswoman for Midway Wholesale in Topeka for several years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed refinishing antique furniture, landscaping, antiquing and loved her grandchildren.

She married Galen Bremer Aug. 27, 1966, at Holton. He survives of the home.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Julie Bremer and Mark Noble, Topeka, and Jill Engle and husband, Kirk, Cottonwood Falls; a brother, Max Wichman and wife, Therese, Topeka; and two grandchildren, Kaylee and Brett.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the chapel. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and sent in care of the Feltner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.