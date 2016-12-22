June 19, 1948

EMPORIA—Curtis Hugh McFarlane, Emporia, died at the age of 68.

He was born June 19, 1948, at Emporia, the son of Hugh McFarlane and Heather Curtis. He graduated from Burlingame High School.

He was in the U.S. Army where he earned several medals including a purple heart and bronze star while serving in Vietnam.

He spent most of his life in the Grays Harbor, Wash., area where he enjoyed spending his time being an avid fisherman. He always enjoyed watching his daughter play sports while she was growing up and then watching his grandchildren play sports.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jan Johnson, and his mother and his father.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Stack; two grandchildren, Lane and Kodi Jo; two sisters, Heather Lohmeyer and Mary Sneider; and his faithful dog, Jake.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Federated Church, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local VFW or Helping Hands Humane Society.