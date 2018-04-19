Jan. 18, 1958 – April 15, 2018

ALVA, Okla. — Curtis Lynn Shirley passed from this life Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the Share Convalescent Home, Alva, Okla., with his wife, Shelley, and family by his side. He was 60 years, 2 months and 28 days old.

He was born Jan. 18, 1958, at Topeka, the son of Cherry Webb Shirley and Charles Shirley.

He served in the Kansas National Guard and learned auto mechanics. He was a man of many talents, working on just about anything. Fishing by hand or with a rod and reel, playing bingo or trying his luck on the slot machines were some of his favorite pastimes.

He had two children from a previous marriage, Curtis Lynn Shirley Jr. and Patricia “Tricia” Enos. He met his wife Shelley Madison, at Osage City, and they were married Oct. 6, 1983, at Lyndon. She survives of the home.

Shelley had three children Christina Madison, Pete Ortiz and John Ortiz that Curtis and Shelley raised together. They continued to live in the Osage City area several years before moving to Burlington, Okla. in the summer of 1984.

He was a farmhand for several local farmers and did some mechanical work on the side to help support his family. He continued working as a farmhand for approximately seven years before becoming an over the road truck driver. During this time they had moved from Burlington to Cherokee, and finally to Alva to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He retired due to his diminishing health and tried to help at the Alva Market when he could. The family could never keep him from doing small engine repairs even though his body was telling him otherwise.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Charles and Cherry; two brothers Charles and Corwyn “Corky” Shirley; and a daughter, Christina.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons, Curtis Lynn Shirley Jr., Illinois, Pete Ortiz, Helena, Okla., John Ortiz, Alva, Okla., and Corwyn Madison Shirley (son/grandson), Alva, Okla.; a daughter, Patricia Enos, Oologah, Okla.; three sisters, Cheryl Czerniak, Amorita, Okla., Candace Noonan, Burlingame, and Amy Tyson, Burlingame; two brothers, Craig Shirley, Edmond, Okla., and Elwood Miller Jr., Altus, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Jessica Ortiz, Brooke Willard, Joseph Ortiz, Mason and Isabell Enos, Serenitie Shirley and Richard Shirley; several nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. May 11 at Wharton Funeral Chapel, 1302 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 7317.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whartonfuneralchapel.com.