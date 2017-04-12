Feb. 3, 1951 – Nov. 30, 2017

Cynthia Lou Herr Booth

CARBONDALE — Cynthia Lou Herr Booth died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at her home in Carbondale. She was 66.

She was born Feb. 3, 1951, at Topeka, the daughter of Martin and Rosabelle “Pettie” Harris. She grew up in Scranton and Topeka and lived in Carbondale for the last 49 years.

She worked for Essex Wire in Topeka for 24 years and then worked for Party America.

She married Jerry Booth July 3, 1978, at Miami, Okla. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2013.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Martin Loyd Harris; and a brother, Martin Leigh Harris.

She is survived by a son, Dennis May, Scranton; a daughter, Traci Slottke, and husband, Thomas, Carbondale; her mother, Rosabelle Harris, Scranton; two brothers, Marion Harris, Carbondale, and Kenneth Harris, Burlingame; two sisters, Darlene Bogren and Carroll Schooler, both of Scranton; and three grandchildren, Mason, Miley and Myles Slottke.

Funeral services were Dec. 5 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship. Burial followed at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cindy Booth Memorial Fund, for her grandchildren's education.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.