Damien Burchett

April 18, 1973 - June 3, 2018

OVERBROOK - Damien "Craig" Burchett, Overbrook, died Sunday, June 3, 2018. He was 45.

He was born April 18, 1973, at Winchester, the son of Delbert Jack and Carol Ann Sharp Anno. He was a 1991 graduate of Santa Fe Trail High School.

He was employed by Westar Energy at Tecumseh Energy Center and Jeffrey Energy Center.

He was a proud father who enjoyed spending time with family, working hard, being there for anyone who needed him, hanging out with the Woodshop Guys, riding his motorcycle and drinking beer.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Bryant.

He is survived by his significant other, Tracy Dunnaway; a daughter, Bailey Burchett; a son, Dalton Craig Burchett; a stepdaughter, Skye Dunnaway; a stepson, Gabe Dunnaway; a granddaughter expected; two brothers, Del and Martha Young Anno and Jon and Dawne Burchett; a sister, Jennifer and Marcus Mason; and several nieces and nephews.

Honoring his request, he was cremated. A memorial ceremony was June 7 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Craig Burchett Memorial Fund and sent in care of Kansas State Bank, 400 Maple St., Overbrook, KS 66524.