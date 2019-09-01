June 12, 1962 – Jan. 7, 2019

TOPEKA — Daniel Robert Towle, Hartford, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Rolling Hills Assisted Living, Topeka. He was 56.

He was born June 12, 1962, at Topeka, the son of James A. and Roberta A. Sparks Towle. He grew up in Osage City. He was disabled and lived in Hartford, under the care of Quest Services for many years. He was living at Rolling Hills Assisted Living for a few months.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James “Chris” Towle.

He will forever remembered by his parents, James and Robert Towle, Fairview, Okla.; two sisters, Adona Towle, Olathe, and Beth Towle, Wynoka, Okla.; two brothers, Frank Towle, Topeka, and Phillip Towle, Fairview, Okla.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City. Rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. before mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quest Services or Midland Hospice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.