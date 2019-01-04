March 13, 1960 – March 3, 2019

TULSA, Okla. — Darla Joy Terry died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home in Tulsa, Okla. She was 58.

She was born March 13, 1960, at Emporia, the daughter of Leroy and Jeannine Smith. She graduated from Lyndon High School in 1978.

She loved to laugh and have a good time telling jokes, pulling pranks and playing cards. She enjoyed time with her sons and adored having her two grandsons visit. She enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Cowboy and her cats. Listening to traditional country music was one of her most favorite past times. She also got a lot of pleasure trying out different recipes, watching her garden grow and working with flowers.

She married David Terry in 1978. They later divorced.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Jeannine.

She is survived by three sons, Travis Terry, Brett Terry and Derek Hunt and wife, Krissie, all of Oklahoma; two grandsons, Cole and Jake, both of Oklahoma; three sisters, Cindy Taylor, Iola, Linda Pearson, Perry and Twila Hanna, Lyndon; a aunt; and many cousins

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Private family inurnment will be at Melvern Cemetery.