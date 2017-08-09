April 12, 1921 – September 2017

LEAWOOD — Darlene E. Powell died at Healthcare Resort, Leawood. She was 96.

She was born April 12, 1921, at Osage City, the daughter of Monroe and Gertrude Lindbloom Runyan. She attended Central Grade School and graduated from Osage City High School in 1939.

She married the person she calls the “special” man in her life, William F. Powell Dec. 31, 1944, at the Methodist Parsonage, Osage City. He preceded her in death.

They resided in Osage City the remainder of their lives with the exception of two years following their marriage while Mr. Powell was completing his service commitment in the U.S. Navy.

She was employed at Osage City Bank for 20 years. She and Mr. Powell also farmed and owned two grocery stores.

She was an active member in the United Methodist Church, Methodist Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Sorosis Club and Fun Club.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Leonard Runyan and wife, Marie Runyan; a great-niece, Carrie Mersmann; and a brother-in-law, Bob Powell and wife, Wilma Powell.

She is survived by nephews and nieces, Kent Runyan and wife, Shara, Columbia, Mo., Mark Runyan and wife, Peggy, Overland Park, Denise Mersmann and husband, Doug, Olathe, Robert J. Powell and wife, Sue, Wakarusa, Nora Mae Masters and husband, Gilbert, Burlingame, Beverly Powell, Topeka, and Barbara Selzer and husband, Jim, Evergreen, Colo.; and many great-nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at United Methodist Church, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City Methodist Church or Osage City American Legion.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.