Sept. 24, 1949 – Oct. 15, 2018

TOPEKA — Daryl Leroy Strohm Sr., Scranton, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at a Topeka hospital. He was 69.

He was born Sept. 24, 1949, at Topeka, son of Lester Leroy and Emily Lois George Strohm. He graduated from Dover High School in 1967.

He worked for Missouri Pacific Railroad and later owned and operated Kansas Sewing Machine Company from 1985 until he retired in 2012. He attended Burlingame Federated Church since 1982, was a Boy Scout leader at Scranton, for several years and in his younger years was a avid outdoorsman.

He married Peggy Shannon in 1969 at Topeka. They were later divorced. He married Rebecca Ellen Smith Aug. 14, 1982, at Burlingame. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Strohm in 2002.

Besides his wife, he is survived by five sons, David Strohm and wife, Mindy, Burlingame, Daryl Strohm Jr. and wife, Gigi, Osage City, Ronald Stookey Jr., Scranton, Randy Stookey, Topeka, and Joshua Strohm and wife, Rachael, Olathe; two daughters, Deborah Voiers, Emporia, and Iesha Strohm, Burlingame; 28 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth Strohm and wife, Diane, Wichita, Melvin Strohm and wife, Waynetta, Lawson, Mo., and Paul Strohm, Joliet, Ill.; a sister, Ruby Wilson and husband, Steve, Lees Summit, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Dover Cemetery, Dover. Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Federated Church or Midwest Transplant Network and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.