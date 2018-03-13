Jan. 12, 1949 – March 3, 2018

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — David Alexander Gordeuk died March 3, 2018, at his home in Hobe Sound, Florida. He was 69.

He was born Jan. 12, 1949, at Bellefonte, Penn., the son of Stephen and Jenny Zernov Gordeuk.

He received his bachelor of science and master of education degrees at Penn State University and his Ph.D. in Theology from Trinity Theological Seminary.

He, along with others, started Overcomers, an evangelism outreach to college campuses and communities. He worked for 12 years as a campus missionary at Penn State University with Campus Missionary Fellowship. In 1985, he became the pastor of Mt. Pleasant Community Church southeast of Lyndon, where he pastored for 20 years.

He moved with his family to Hobe Sound, Fla., in 2006, where he served as a teacher at Hobe Sound Bible College and Pastor for Spiritual Life at Hobe Sound Bible Church. In recent years, he has served there as writer-in-residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Jenny Gordeuk, and a brother, Daniel.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Janice Kramer Gordeuk; four children, Jonathan Gordeuk, Julie Gordeuk Franklin and husband, Jonathan, Jeana Gordeuk and Jeffrey Gordeuk; two grandsons, Kimber and Knox Franklin; a brother, Vic Gordeuk; three sisters, Anita Brennan, Elizabeth Caine and Nancy Kondas; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at Mt. Pleasant Community Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.