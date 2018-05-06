David M. Jensen

March 10 1942 – May 31, 2018

TOPEKA — David M. “Dave” Jensen, Reading, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 76.

He was born March 10, 1942, at Ida Grove, Iowa, the son of David and Marcia Fleenor Jensen.

He married Jane Marshall June 21, 2002 at Topeka. She survives of the home.

He was employed as a truck driver for the majority of his life. He drove for I.B.P., which gradually brought him to Kansas. He would go on to drive for several companies. He most recently drove for Davis Farms Trucking and had previously for Don Jones Trucking for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Jensen; stepmother, Dolores Jensen; birth mother, Marcia Martinez; two brothers, Fred Jensen and Russ Woodward; and two sisters, Joyce Jensen and Ivana Woodard-Lewis.

Besides his wife, he will also live on in the hearts of his children, Debbie Campbell, Des Moines, Iowa, David Jensen and wife, Lesley, Sioux Falls, S.D., Kimberly Champeau and husband, David, Haworth, Okla., Janelle McMillian and husband, Cory, Omaha, Neb., and Douglas Jensen and girlfriend, Savanna, Everest; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Robinson, Des Moines, Iowa, Sandra Peerson and husband, Delbert, Storm Lake, Iowa, Terry Jensen, Topeka, Jerrilyn Knapp and husband, Dick, Cherokee, Iowa, Jerry Jensen, Sutherland, Iowa, and Dan Jensen and wife, Fay, Sioux Falls, S.D.; several nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by his entire family and countless friends. “Keep on Trucking, till we meet again.”

Cremation has taken place and a private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.