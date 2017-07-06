April 21, 1954 – July 5, 2017

TOPEKA — David R. Blex, loving father, brother and friend, passed away July 5, 2017, at Midland Hospice Care, Topeka. He was 63.

He was born April 21, 1954, at Emporia, the son of Don and Betty Roberts Blex. He held a deep love for his home community of Miller and served on the volunteer fire department for many years.

He graduated from Northern Heights High school in 1972 and went on the earn a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Emporia State University in 1976. He was an industrial electrician throughout his career and was employed at Smuckers in Topeka.

He married Mary Louise Miser August 31, 1986, at Council Grove. They would later divorce.

He will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit and love for adventure and travel. He pursued his love for aviation by earning a commercial pilots license. He enjoyed going to air shows and had a deep interest in anything associated with aviation.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Blex.

He is survived by his pride and joy in life, his sons, Donald W. and Christopher M. Blex, Miller; his mother, Betty Blex; a sister, Diane Mangus and husband, Dean; two nephews, Sean David and Seth A. Mangus, Emporia; seven aunts and uncles and 20 cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration is planned for 10:30 a.m. July 15 at Miller United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow services at Rapp Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.