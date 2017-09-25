Feb. 12, 1926 – Aug. 23, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Dean Gilbert Gardner, life long resident of Osage City, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at Vintage Park of Osage City. He was 91.

He was born Feb. 12, 1926, at Osage City, the son of Jess E. and Cecelia A. Kiwitter Gardner. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He had built, owned and operated Dean’s Drive-In and Dean’s Restaurant in Osage City for 37 years.

He was a member of Osage City United Methodist Church was very active in the American Legion and Good Sam’s Camping Club. He belonged to Kiwanis and Lions Club.

He married Margarete Lammertz June 2, 1947. To this union three children were born, Sue, Linda and Cheryl. She died on March 22, 1978. He married Marjorie Wixson Chenoweth Oct 2, 1978. She died June 5, 2007.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Patricia Ann Gardner; a brother, Dale Gardner; a son-in-law, John Colstrom; a step-son-in-law, Jerry Wilson; and a step-grandchild, Jason Pitman.

He will be forever remembered by his three daughters, Sue Nordyke and husband, Bob, Silver Lake, Linda Colstrom, Lawrence, and Cheryl Stiffler and husband, Ron, Quenemo; three step-daughters, Sandra Wilson, Billings, Mont., Joyce Pitman and husband, Bill, Osage City, and Judy Martin and husband, Bill, Topeka; a step-son, Randy Chenoweth and wife, Shannon, Quenemo; a sister, Dorothy Barraclough, Topeka; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; and 21 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Osage City United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City American Legion Post No. 198.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.