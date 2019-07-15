Jan. 29, 1935 – July 12, 2019

OVERBROOK — Dean Paul Hoffsommer, went to be with his family and friends in heaven on July 12, 2019, one day after his 65th wedding anniversary with his loving wife, Addie. His last days were spent at Brookside Manor, Overbrook, receiving loving care from staff and many visits from family and friends. He was 84.

He was born Jan. 29, 1935, at Topeka, the son of Paul and Irene Hoffsommer. He attended Benham Grade School and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1952.

He started work at Santa Fe offices at age 18 and worked there for 18 years. In 1964, he started farming south of Overbrook and soon after became a full-time farmer.

Besides his obvious enjoyment of visiting with friends and family, throughout his life, he loved working on and trading his prized cars, boats and motorcycles and perfected first archery, then pistol target shooting. His best loved pastime in his later years was to target shoot in a beautiful timber target range set up for him by his son, Terry, on Terry’s farm.

Left to remember all the love and the good times are his wife, Addie Richardson Hoffsommer; a brother, Gary Hoffsommer and wife, Karen; three children Terry Hoffsommer and wife, Melody, Joi Hoffsommer and Tom Mitchell, and Lisa McGuire; eight grandchildren, Christian Hoffsommer and wife, Stephanie, Adam Hoffsommer, Amy Griffin and husband, Eric, Alex H. Mitchell, Beau Carswell, Isaac H. Mitchell, Jessica Carswell and Gabe H. Mitchell; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lance, Ella, Nolan and Peter.

Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. July 16 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. Memorial service 10:30 a.m.July 17 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church, Lyndon Help House or an organization of the donor’s choice.