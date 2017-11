June 9, 1928 – Nov. 22, 2017

TOPEKA — Deloris Jean Heilmann, Melvern, died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Presbyterian Manor, Topeka. She was 89.

She was born June 9, 1928, on a farm near Olivet, the daughter of Clifford and Elizabeth Fisher Elder. She attended grade school at Valley, .25 miles from her home and graduated from Melvern High School.

She was a homemaker and one of the founding members of the Jobs Daughters Organization in Melvern. She was a member of Eastern Star, Melvern United Methodist Church and Melvern United Methodist Women.

She married Loren Heilmann Sept. 14, 1946, at Melvern. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2003.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Elizabeth; and two brothers, Marshall Elder and Kenneth Elder.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Cranwell and husband, Wayne, Lyndon; a son, Mark Heilmann and wife, Deanna, Topeka; five grandchildren, Mandi Adams and husband, Shane, Brandon Heilmann, Tara Habiger and husband, Dennis, Amie May and husband, Daryl and Shelley Porter and husband, Travis; and six great-grandchildren, Carlynn Habiger, Brinlynn Habiger, Hudson Habiger, Meredith Adams, Grayson Porter and Tristan Porter.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Melvern United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern United Methodist Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.