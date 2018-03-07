Sept. 18, 1951 – June 30, 2018

TOPEKA — Dennis Dale Combes, Osage City, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 66.

He was born Sept. 18, 1951, at Burlington, the son of Walter Clinton and Ethel Lorene Norris Combes. He graduated from Reading High School in 1969. He served with the Army Reserves after high school.

He married Colleen Ann Combes Feb. 19, 1971, Lebo. She survives of the home. To this union three children were born, Angela, Amanda and Lance.

He was the superintendent of the electric line department for the City of Osage City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Angela Dawn Combes on Feb. 17, 2007; and a sister, Margie Crouch.

Besides his wife, he will be forever remembered by a daughter, Amanda Lorene, of the home; a son, Lance Clinton Combes, of the home; four brothers, Ron Combes and wife, Margaret, Burlington, Eldon Combes and wife, Ruby, Carbondale, Keith Combes and wife, Linda, Wakarusa and Gordon Combes and wife, Doris, Osage City; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Crouch, Burlington; two grandchildren, Victoria Combes and Megan Nicole Combes, both of the home; and two great-grandchildren, Kien Beaman and Joseph Combes.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 9 at Osage City Community Building. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dennis D. Combes Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.