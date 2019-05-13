Oct. 8, 1952 – April 24, 2019

TULSA, Okla. — Dixie Lee Smith Roden, Tulsa Okla., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was 66.

She was born Oct. 8, 1952, at Emporia, the daughter of Roland and Pat Smith. She graduated from Burlingame High School and Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Okla.

She married Terry Roden, Oct. 15, 1989. He survives.

She retired from the State of Oklahoma in 2017.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, Dix Smith and wife, Leta; two nephews, Todd and Brent Smith; a niece, Traci Herrick; great-niece, Jordan Herrick; and a great-nephew, Zach Herrick.

She was cremated. A memorial service was May 1 at Rivergate Church, Tulsa, Okla.