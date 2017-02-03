June 30, 1937 – Feb. 28, 2017

SCRANTON—Dolores Wanda Richman Winans peacefully passed away on Feb. 28, 2017, at her home near Scranton. She was 79.

She was born June 30, 1937, in Waterford Township, Mich., the daughter of Malinda Martin Richman and Harold Richman.

She attended Milford Schools and later obtained her GED. She worked as a medical assistant and receptionist for Dr. Robert Durst in Topeka for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 2709.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Malinda and Harold; a son, Edward Hollingdale; and five brothers, Chuck Sutton, Harvey Richman, Donald Richmond, Norman Richman and LaVerne Richmond.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Carl F. Winans of the home; three daughters, Dawn Bigford, Scranton, Carol Dorr and husband, John, Burlingame, and Wendy Robert and husband, David, Osage City; a daughter-in-law, Annette Hollingdale, Topeka; two brothers, Delos Richmond and wife, Diane, Topeka, and Gary Richmond, Fountain, Colo.; a sister, Nancy Kline and husband, Eddy, Burlingame; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, 430 Commercial St., Carbondale. Burial will follow at Valley Brook Cemetery south of Overbrook. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Feltner Funeral Home, 822 Topeka Ave., Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Grace Hospice, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.