Aug. 27, 1941 – Sept. 12, 2018

TOPEKA — Don Masenthin died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at his home in Topeka. He was 77.

He was born Aug. 27, 1941, on a farm near Vassar, the son of Walter and Lydia Poertner Masenthin. He grew up on a farm near Lyndon and Vassar and lived in Burlingame, Lyndon and Wichita before moving to Topeka.

He worked for Sears as a service technician and salesman. He also worked as an agent for the Aid Association for Lutherans. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee and was a member of Lutheran Laymens League.

He married Janet Sue Jolly Aug. 5, 1961, at Burlingame. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lydia; a brother, Marvin Masenthin; and a sister, Dorothy Bishop.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Walter James Masenthin and wife, Karin, Lenexa, Donnie Leroy Masenthin II and wife, Tricia, Lawrence, and Ernest Masenthin Jolly and wife, Jennifer, Topeka; two daughters, Annie Sue Peters and husband, Bart, Colorado, and Johanna Jean Odell and husband, Nick, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Refuge Society or Topeka Lutheran School and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.