Died – Dec. 18, 2018
TOPEKA — Don Sloop, Lyndon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 88.
Funeral services are pending for Saturday, Dec. 22 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.
Died – Dec. 18, 2018
TOPEKA — Don Sloop, Lyndon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 88.
Funeral services are pending for Saturday, Dec. 22 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.
The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.
All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.
Print edition published every Thursday.