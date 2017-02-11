Donald Atchison

Jan. 20, 1923 – Oct. 31, 2017

DENTON, Texas — Donald R. Atchison died Oct. 31, 2017 at Denton, Texas. He was 94.

He was born Jan. 20, 1931.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Overbrook Cemetery.

