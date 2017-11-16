Sept. 4, 1977 – Nov. 7, 2017

OVERBROOK — Donald Cullen Bryant, Overbrook, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. He was 40.

He was born Sept. 4, 1977, at Lawrence. He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1996 and attended Kaw Area Vocational School and Allen Community College. He served in the Kansas National Guard.

He was employed as the maintenance superintendent for the city of Overbrook. Donald “Ratchet” was a member of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club and served as a sergeant-at-arms.

He married Jennifer Toyne in August 2001. They later divorced.

He is survived by two children, Kayla Ann Bryant and Riley Alexander Bryant; his parents, Delbert and Carol Anno; four siblings, Del Anno Jr., Jon Burchett and wife, Dawne, Craig Burchett and wife, Tracy and Jennifer Mason and husband, Marcus; his significant other, Karly Goodyear; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were Nov. 13 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. Burial followed at Overbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Donald Cullen Bryant Memorial Fund and sent in care of Kansas State Bank, 400 Maple St., Overbrook, KS 66524.

Penwell-Gabel Southeast Chapel is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.PewnellGabelTopeka.com.