July 30, 1932 – Oct. 14, 2019

BURLINGAME — Donald Dean Satzler, Burlingame, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Burlingame. He was 87.

He was born July 30, 1932, at Burlingame, the youngest child of Vernon Harry Satzler and Alice Clara Droege Satzler.

After high school, he attended one semester of college, but returned to Burlingame where he owned and operated local businesses for more than 40 years including Satzler Brothers Hometown Ice Cream Company, a Laundromat, Satzler Sentry Hardware and Satzler Fish Farm. As side businesses he ran a trap shoot, sold bait and tackle, and sold and rented campers. On rainy nights he bought nightcrawlers from local kids and sold them wholesale. He worked as an HVAC installer until his retirement in 1995.

He was an avid sportsman and very athletic throughout his life. He was a hunter and fisherman, first with his father and brother and then with his sons. He played football and basketball in high school and was a member of the 1950 Burlingame High School basketball team that went state bound. He also played ping pong, softball and tennis. In retirement, he developed a passion for golf. He was a big fan of the Kansas State Wildcats, Chiefs and Royals.

He also volunteered in his community. In the past, he was a volunteer fireman, served on the Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Lions Club. He was an active member of the Federated Church, serving on the board and singing in the choir.

He married his high school sweetheart, Julia Arlene Montgomery, in April 1951. She preceded him in death in 1975. He married Jean Montgomery Shum in 1976. She preceded him in death in 2007. He married Bonnie Hoover in 2009. She preceded him in death in 2013.

Besides his wives, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Helen and Robert; a son, Larry Satzler; and daughter, Karen Shum.

He is survived by his children, Regina Fosberg and husband, Gary, Burlingame, Lynn Satzler and wife, Mary Jo, Burlingame, Paula Hedberg and husband, Paul, Miller, and James Shum and wife, Kathy, El Dorado; a daughter-in-law, Connie Satzler, Manhattan; 13 grandchildren, Heather Fosberg, Julie Fosberg, Matt (Becky) Young, Marc (Jennifer) Satzler, Holly Hall, Julia (Trevor) Lambert, Josiah (Abbi) Satzler, Stacia Satzler, Marta (Russell) Granberry, Jennifer Hedberg, Megan (Jarred) Youngblood, Gretchen Shum and Joshua Shum; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sweetheart, Peggy Allen.

He was cremated. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Inurnment will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. The family will greet friends and relatives from noon to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame First Responders or Burlingame Federated Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.