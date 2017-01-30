Donald Garland

Nov. 20, 1930 – Jan. 26, 2017

TOPEKA — Donald “Ike” Garland, Osage City, died Jan. 26, 2017, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 86.

He was born Nov. 20, 1930, at Hartford, the son of Sylvester and Irene Fish Garland. He grew up in Hartford, lived in Emporia when first married and has lived in Osage City since.

He graduated from Hartford High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked with his father in-law at Curley Plumbing in Osage City, later formed a partnership with his brother-in-law in the plumbing business. He later worked in maintenance for Montara in Topeka and after retirement worked for Jerry’s Thriftway in Osage City. He attended the Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City.

He married Kay Anna Curley May 29, 1960, at Osage City. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Cousin; his parents, Sylvester and Irene; six brothers; and three sisters.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, John Garland and wife, Josi, Osage City, and their children, Leah and Kate; a daughter, Gete Treinen and husband, Tim, Osage City, and their children, Zachary and Blake and wife, Kati; two grandsons, Sultan and Malachi Cousin; an honorary granddaughter, Allison; two great-grandchildren, Dayton and Addison; three brothers; a sister; 35 nieces and nephews; 58 great nieces and nephews; and 25 great-great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City. Private family burial will be at Rapp Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Baptist Church, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

