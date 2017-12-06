Nov. 11, 1931 – June 8, 2017

OVERBROOK — Donald Leon Urish died peacefully June 8, 2017, at Overbrook. He was 85.

He was born Nov. 11, 1931, at Scranton, the son of Lou and Ina Scovill Urish. He graduated from Scranton High School in 1949.

He married Nancy Badger on April 18, 1952. She survives.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, which included a deployment to Germany during the Korean War, he returned to the family farm in Scranton. He lived and worked there for more than 30 years, until his retirement.

He enjoyed traveling, woodworking and quiet time.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joanne Badger.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Dawn Wisdom and husband, Mike, Topeka; Ken Urish and wife, Jeanne, Scranton; Susan Lira and husband, Ralph, Valley View, Texas; and Dale Urish and wife, Laurie, Scranton; six grandchildren, Erin Wisdom-Watson and husband, Seth, Independence, Mo., Kevin Lira, Denton, Texas, Katie Lira Steadman and husband, Michael, Encinitas, Calif., Jamie Urish Inglett and husband, Ricky, Topeka, J.D. Urish and wife, Courtney, Scranton, and Blair Urish, Manhattan; and five great-grandchildren, Kayden, Addison and Gavin Lira, Ricky Inglett and Clark Steadman.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Brookside Retirement Community and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.