Nov. 11, 1954 – Sept. 22, 2018

HUTCHINSON — Donna Sue Ladewig died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Hospice House. She was 63.

She was born Nov. 11, 1954, at Emporia, the daughter of Dean and Martha Pickering Kuykendall. She graduated from Osage City High School and Emporia State University. She worked as a receptionist at Via Christi Hutchinson Rehabilitation and then as a billing/coding specialist for Hutchinson Clinic.

She married Robert C. Ladewig Jr., May 20, 1978, at Osage City. He survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Lee Ladewig and wife, LaToya and Jay Ladewig and wife, Katie, both of Hutchinson; two granddaughters, Teagan Ladewig and Rachel Stacy; three sisters, Nina Flax and husband, David, Osage City, Sarah Meadows and husband, Frank, Topeka, and Sally Wilk and husband, Ken, Osage City; two brothers, Jeff Kuykendall and husband, David Morrissey, Monmouth, Ore., and Ken Kuykendall and wife, Lori, Osage City; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Elliott Chapel, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Council of Reno County and sent in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.