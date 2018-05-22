Sept. 30, 1941 – May 19, 2018

TOPEKA — Dorothy Ann Martin Bradley O'Dell, Topeka, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at her home with her family and friends. She was 76.

She was born Sept. 30, 1941, at Carbondale, the daughter of Clarence Odie Martin and Hazel Roberta Caldwell Martin. She graduated from Carbondale High School in 1959 and attended Washburn University.

She married Richard L Bradley. They later divorced. Dorothy and Ralph L. O'Dell married Oct. 27, 1990, at First Presbyterian Church, Topeka. He survives of the home.

She was active in the Kan-Kan Chapter of American Business Women's Association serving as president and holding many other offices. She enjoyed bowling and was active in several leagues for many years.

She was also active in several car clubs including Antique Automobile of Kansas, Flint Hills Touring A's, and CHVA. She served as activity cirector for AACA and the Flint Hills Touring A's Car Club for several years. She had so many wonderful memories planning tours and enjoying her car club friends.

She was employed as secretary for Topeka Tuberculosis Association. In 1963, she was employed as secretary for Charles Bray and Associates. Upon Mr. Bray’s death she continued as secretary for Barry L Bray and Associates until 2017.

She was a former member of First Presbyterian Church, Topeka. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved having family over for Thanksgiving. She will be missed by all.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a stepson, Sean O'Dell, Kansas City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Joshua and Murphy O’Dell; a sister, Mary Hamilton and brother-in-law, Ed Hamilton, Topeka; and their daughter, Jill Hamilton, Johannsburg, South Africa.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 24 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of the funeral home.

