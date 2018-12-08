March 1, 1924 – Aug. 10, 2018

WICHITA - Dorothy Faye Arnold Montgomery passed into eternal life at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 10, 2018, at Wichita, with loving family at her side. She was 94.

She was born March 1, 1924, on a farm near Wakefield, the daughter of Thomas R. Arnold and Susie Manley Arnold. She resided in Clay, Shawnee and Osage counties as a child.

She married Jim Montgomery Sept. 8, 1943, at First Baptist Church, Topeka, the same church her parents were married in 1923. Dorothy and Jim celebrated almost 66 years of married life before Jim passed away Aug. 16, 2009.

They had four children, Jim Montgomery Jr. and wife, Jean Anne, Anchorage, Alaska, Marilyn Chellette and husband, Gene, Corsicanna, Texas, Robert Montgomery and wife, Dawn, Arkansas City, and John Montgomery and wife, Jessie, Wichita.

Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a loving granddaughter, Amie Montgomery.

She is survived by her four children and spouses; eight grandchildren, Meredith and Kelley Montgomery, Bryan and Matthew Binns, Karianne Kirk, Brent Montgomery, Allison Bush and Sara Batchelder; five great-grandchildren, Kreegen Nelson, Isabella Kirk, Claire Batchelder, Emma Batchelder and Ayden Binns.

Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18 at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary, Wichita. Private family graveside service and burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame.

Memorials may be made to either the Endowed Scholarship Fund at WSU in Amie Montgomery's name, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260 or Sunnyside Baptist Church, 2618 E. Morris, Wichita, KS 67211.

