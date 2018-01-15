Jan. 5, 1926 – Jan. 11, 2018

OVERBROOK — Dortha Viola Bain Tucker died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Brookside Manor, Overbrook. She was 92.

She was born Jan. 5, 1926, at Pittsburg the daughter of Alonzo M. Bain and Fanny P. Lance Bain. She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1943.

She married Seldon E. Tucker Nov. 28, 1946. He preceded her in death.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Lawrence R. Bain, Laura Hudson, Velma M. Pistole and Mable Erikson.

She is survived by four children, Edward S. Tucker and wife, Peggy, Overbrook, Carol Tucker Allen and husband, Brian, Topeka, John A. Tucker, Carbondale, and Cathy Tucker-Vogel and husband, George, Lawrence; six grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Visitation with family will be at 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church or Busy Bee Hobby Club and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.