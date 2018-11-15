April 28, 1940 – Nov. 13, 2018

TOPEKA — Duane Robison, formerly of Lyndon, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 78.

He was born April 28, 1940, at Lawton, Okla., the son of T.B. and Cora Dell Pettijohn Robison. He grew up in Lawton, lived in Lyndon over 50 years and in Topeka for the last several months.

He received his bachelor's degree in education from Central State College, Edmond, Okla., and received his master's degree from Emporia State Teacher's College. He was a math and science teacher in secondary education at Lecompton High School for four years and Lyndon High School for 35 years. He was an assistant basketball coach for many years.

He was an avid softball player in the senior league at Topeka. He was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Church, NEA and KNEA.

He married Patricia Ann Fowler Jan. 26, 1963, at Lawton, Okla. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dianna Troop.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Keith Robison, Kansas City, Mo., Scott Robison, Boise, Idaho, and Susan Robison, Seattle, Wash.; two brothers, Danny Robison, Hanford, Calif., and Darrell Robison, Moore, Okla.; a sister, Deborah Jimboy, Moore, Okla.; and six grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Lyndon United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Endowment Association or Lyndon United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.