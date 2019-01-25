June 29, 1935 – Jan. 24, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Earnest Wheeler died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. He was 83.

He was born June 29, 1935, at Guthrie, Okla., the son of Henry and Ethel Casey Wheeler Sr. He lived in Arkansas City for many years and lived in Osage City since 1997.

He worked as a mechanic for General Electric Aircraft, Arkansas City. He was a member of Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Lyndon.

He married Sue Hix, Jan. 26, 1959, at Stillwater, Okla. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel; three brothers, Henry Wheeler Jr., D.L. Wheeler and E.J. Wheeler; and a sister, Inez.

Besides his wife of 60 years, he is survived by four sons, Marvin Tilford and wife, Ingrid, Missouri, Ernest Tilford and wife, Linda, Missouri, James Wheeler and wife, Lucille, Arkansas City, and Michael Wheeler, Olathe; two daughters, Joy Casiano and husband, Joe, Osage City, and Kathryn Lemke and husband, Herb, North Carolina; a brother, Bob Wheeler; a sister, Lena Klopenstein; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28 at Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church for mission work and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.