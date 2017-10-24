Dec. 24, 1948 – Oct. 22, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Edie Adams, Osage City, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at her home. She was 68.

She was born Dec. 24, 1948, at Topeka. She retired from U.S. Airways in 2010.

She married Dale Adams Jan. 20, 1973. He preceded her in death.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Georgia, Wanda, Sue and Sonia; and two brothers, Marvin and Tom.

She is survived by four children, Curt “Danny” Adams and wife, Haly, Burlingame, Chad Adams and wife, Christine, Phoenix, Ariz., Sonia Tolbert and husband, Richard, Topeka, and Scott Innes, Missouri; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph Ponte and wife, Marilyn, McFarland, and Nick Nicolay and wife, Lisa, Nebraska City, Neb.; two sisters, Louise Williams, Osage City, and Ellen Phelps, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Barbara Adams, Topeka; two brothers-in-law, Michael Adams and wife, Liz, Paxico, and Kelly Adams and wife, Missy, Topeka; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Penwell-Gabel Parker-Price Chapel, 245 N.W. Independence Ave., Topeka. Interment will be at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery, 3616 S.W. Sixth Ave., Topeka.

She will lie in state after 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral chapel where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604 or the purchase of a new toy to be donated to a child in need at Christmas.

