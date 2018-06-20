Oct. 14, 1925 – June 18. 2018

CARBONDALE — Edward Earl Kramer, Carbondale, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at his home. He was 92.

He was born Oct. 14, 1925, at Jefferson City, Mo., the son of Frank Kramer and Elna M. Hollister Kramer. He grew up in the Overbrook and Manhattan area and moved to Albuquerque, N.M. his senior year, where he graduated from High School.

He served our country during World War II in the U.S. Navy with the rank of Seaman 1st Class with the Submarine Division 61, USS Pintado. He was honorably discharged April 14, 1946.

He worked at Sunflower Ammunition Depot, DeSoto, before working as a control mechanic for DuPont, Tecumseh. He worked there over 30 years before his retirement in 1988.

He married Wilma O’Brien Oct. 24, 1952. They shared over 65 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

He was a long time member of a square dancing group, Friendship Squares, Topeka. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was known as a jokester and a Mr. Fixit.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Bill, Frank, Roger, Dale and Richard Kramer; a sister, Katherine Roark; and a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kramer.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Joycelyn Roney and husband, Sonny, Carbondale, Anne Stout and husband, Greg, Burlingame, Kathy Nydegger and husband, Jerry, Burlingame, and Diana Baldry and husband, Rick, Topeka; a son, Edwin Kramer, Wichita; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 21 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, 1005 N. Maple, Overbrook. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.