Elaine (Peggy) Lindsay Christesen

October 25, 1931 – February 22, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Va. – Elaine Lindsay Christesen of Springfield, Va., passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Va.

Elaine was born in Lyndon, Kansas, the youngest of William Frank Lindsay and Edith (Jones) Lindsay. Elaine graduated from Lyndon High School. On January 7, 1951, Elaine was joined in marriage to Eldon H. Christesen in Lyndon, Kansas. Elaine and Eldon had lived in Kansas, Alaska, Alabama, Colorado, and Virginia, wherever Eldon’s career took them. Elaine worked most of her adult life. While living in Virginia, her career was with the Federal Government Defense Logistics Agency. In 1982 they moved back to Kansas where Elaine went to work for Farm Bureau Insurance in Osage and Carbondale as the Office Manager and Eldon served as County Commissioner for Osage County. Eldon passed away on August 7, 2009. In 2010, Elaine joined her children on the east coast.

In addition to her husband and parents, Elaine was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Kuhnhausen, Ilo Mercer; and four brothers, Dean, Dale, Duane and Homer Lindsay.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Rebecca London of Stafford, Va.; three sons, Richard (Karen), Ed (Kathleen) both of Fairfax Station, Va. and Steven (Laurie) of Bel Air, Md.; eight grandchildren, Michael (Mary), Brien (Lisa), Jason (Julie), Tyler (Jessica), Eric (Julie), Lindsay Brewer (Brian), Dean (Audrey) and Joseph (Sarah); seven great-grandchildren, Leah, Cole, Caitlin, Reid, Molly, Jordan and Camden Brewer.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Virginia. A Memorial service will be held in Osage City, Kansas and Elaine’s ashes will be interred next to her husband at the Osage Cemetery. Dates to be announced.