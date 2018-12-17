March 25, 1927 – Dec. 15, 2018

OVERBROOK — Eldridge Scott Berry, Scranton, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 91.

He was born March 25, 1927, at the family farm in Harveyville, the son of Eldridge Robert and Mattie Dorthea Brown Berry. He graduated from Harveyville High School. He served as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II.

In his early years he was a lineman for Santa Fe Rail Road. He later became an electrician for the federal government at Forbes Air Force Base. He also operated his farm, which was located between Burlingame and Scranton, for over 56 years.

He married Laverne A. Harris, Nov. 26, 1953. She preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2008.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Berry; two brothers, Clayton and Walter Berry; a sister, Eldora Berry ;and a granddaughter, Lori Kay Berry.

He is survived by two sons, Fred Berry and wife, Lois, Scranton, and Lloyd Berry and wife, Linda, Carbondale; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was cremated. There will be no services. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Scranton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community activity fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.