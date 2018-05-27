Eleanor L. Smith

By Rosie Blacketer on Sun, 05/27/2018 - 08:10

Died – May 25, 2018

OVERBROOK — Eleanor L. Smith, Scranton, died Friday, May 25, 2018 at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 103.

Services are pending.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us