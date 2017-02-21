February 1, 1922 – February 17, 2017

OVERBROOK — Elizabeth Jane Meek, 95, formerly of Carbondale, passed away on Feb 17 at Brookside Manor in Overbrook.

She was born February 1, 1922, at Bogard, Missouri the daughter of Bertrand F. and Mary L. (Redding) Isaacs.

She was a charter member of Grace Bible Church in Topeka. Elizabeth was a baker, working in food service at the VA Hospital in Topeka.

Elizabeth was married to R. L. “Jake” Meek on Oct. 21, 1953 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Jake died March 2, 1993.

Survivors include a son, Derek Meek; grandchildren, Dodd, Dayla; five great-grandchildren, Tanner, Courtney, Dustin, Ryan and Sheena; six great-great grandchildren, Mason and Trenton, Madison, Dalayni, Bradyn, Addison, Brooklyn; sister, Mary Elliott; and her brother Lowell Isaacs.

Elizabeth was preceded in death are her daughter, Paula Proctor; and brothers, Charles Isaacs and Cecil Isaacs.

Graveside Memorial services for Mrs. Meek will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Prairie Home Cemetery, N.W. 35th and Menoken Road in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.