July 24, 1924 — March, 18, 2017

TOPEKA — Ella Loraine Bishop McNabb passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Topeka. She was born in Coley’s Point, Newfoundland, Canada, July 24, 1924 the daughter of Isaac and Belle Bishop. On February 16, 1951, she was married to US Navy Chief Petty Officer, Lawrence Lester McNabb (originally of Melvern) in Norfolk, VA.

She was a realtor with her husband in Fresno, Calif. for 50 years. Lawrence and Loraine traveled the world extensively and accumulated over seven passports during their marriage before moving to Topeka in 2006. Lawrence preceded her death in 2008. Survivors include a sister, Joyce Bishop Dawe, and a brother Dawn Bishop both of Coley’s Point, Newfoundland. Numerous nephews and nieces; a sister-in-law Lorena McNabb Carlat of Tecumseh, a brother-in-law, Loren McNabb of Topeka and sister-in-law Hellen McNabb of Topeka.

Cremation is planned by Midwest Cremation Society Inc. Loraine requested no funeral services be held.