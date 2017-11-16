May 11, 1922 – Nov. 2, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Ellis Linwood Swarts, Osage City, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Osage City. He was 95.

He was born May 11, 1922, the son of Harry and Jessie Benton Swarts. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1940.

Upon graduation, he went to work at Citizens State Bank, Osage City. In 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the LSM-459 ship through 1946. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Osage City and married Belva Jane Shafer Feb. 7, 1946, and continued his employment with the Citizens State Bank until 1984 when he retired with 43 dedicated years.

He was very active in the community serving in various officer positions with the school board, city of Osage City, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion and served on the board of directors for Citizens State Bank. He was a charter member of the Osage City Kiwanis Club.

He was a volunteer coach many years for youth baseball and softball. He was a member of Osage City United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. He thoroughly enjoyed his music and sang for funerals and weddings for many years.

His wife, Belva, preceded him in death Nov. 8, 2011. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Wayne; a daughter-in-law, Mrs. Harry Susan Swarts; and a grandson, Adam Swarts.

He is survived by a brother, Russell Swarts, Topeka; three sons, Harry Swarts and wife, Anne, Holiday Island, Ark., Richard Swarts and wife, Jeanette, Osage City, and Roger Swarts and wife, Janet, Topeka; seven grandchildren, Amy and Jared, Christina and Luke, Kaela, Shawn, Ty and Jill, Aaron and Lacey and Andy; 13 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nolan, Ryley, Muireann, Taya, Luke, Brady, Bodee, Brylee, Christina, Skyla, Brandon and Josephine; and four great-great-grandchildren, Dawson, Audree, Brooks and Aidyn.

In accordance with Ellis’ wishes, his body was donated to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

A memorial celebration will be 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Osage City United Methodist Church. Family visitation will immediately follow the memorial celebration. Private inurnment will be at Barclay Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Osage City Kiwanis Club, Osage City United Methodist Church or American Legion Post 198 and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.