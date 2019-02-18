June 15, 1929 – Feb. 12, 2019

LYNDON — Eloise McGeeney died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at her home in Lyndon. She was 89.

She was born June 15, 1929, at Hiawatha, the daughter of James and Eva Nigus Jones. She lived in Hiawatha for many years before moving to Lyndon.

She worked as a beautician, was owner and bookkeeper of Carpenter Drug Store with her husband, Glenn, and worked for Brown County Treasurers Office. She was owner and bookkeeper of McGeeney Furniture and McGeeney Moving and Storage with her husband, Bob. She worked as a comptroller at Lire, Inc. She was a member of First Christian Church, Hiawatha and attended Lyndon United Methodist Church.

She married Glenn Carpenter. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1970. She married Robert McGeeney, Sept. 21, 1973, at Hiawatha.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elysa Lovelady; a stepdaughter, Kathy Blair; her parents, James and Eva; a brother, Jim Jones; and two sisters, Rosalie Robertson and Darlene Head.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Scott Carpenter and wife, Jeri, New Strawn; two daughters, Angela Wright, Kansas City, Mo., and Denise Chaffee and husband, Rick, Overland Park; a stepson, Mark McGeeney, Theodosia, Mo.; a brother, Billy Jones, Seminole, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Ben Wright and wife, Amy, Sam Wright and wife, Yuki, Jason Chaffee, Cassandra Lovelady, Jared Lovelady, Zachary Carpenter, Sheigh Ormord and husband, Joel and Tyler Carpenter; and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Help House or Lyndon United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.