Feb. 15, 1958 – May 30, 2019

LEBO — Eric Eugene Johnson, Lebo, died May 30, 2019, at his home. He was 61.

He was born Feb. 15, 1958, at Ottawa, the son of Leon Johnson and Sharon Lee Gragg Johnson. He graduated from Melvern High School in 1976. He spent most of his life as a construction welder and mechanical maintenance technician, both here and abroad.

He married Beverlee Dian Peavy, March 30, 1979. To this union were born two children. They were later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Frances Johnson and Verlin and Leona Gragg; his stepfather, John Gulyban; and his companion of 13 years, Alicia Stracener.

Left to mourn his passing are, Alicia’s son, Robbie Stracener and wife, Deidra, San Diego, Calif.; a son, Eric Eugene Johnson Jr.; and a daughter, Jennifer Ardis, both of South Carolina; his father, and stepmother Leon and Rose Johnson, Burlington; his mother, Sharon Gulyban, LaFeria, Texas; three brothers, Daniel Lee Johnson, LaFeria, Texas, Martin Duane Johnson and wife, Glyna, Harlingen, Texas, and David Joe Johnson and wife, Colleen, Ruthers Glen, Va.; three stepbrothers, Richard Sharp and wife, Tammy, Ottawa, Robert Sharp and wife, Paula, Auburn, and Shawn Sharp and wife, Laura, Merriam Woods, Mo.; a stepsister Glenda Bunkofske, Huntington Beach, Calif.; several grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was everyone’s friend and will be sorely missed around the Lebo Community.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Melvern Cemetery, Melvern. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Jones Funeral Home, 801 Garrettson St., Burlington.

Contributions may be made to Coffey County Cancer Support Group and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.