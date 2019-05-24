May 23, 1926 – May 20, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Ervin Gailey died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. He was 92.

He was born May 23, 1926, at Rocky Comfort, Mo., the son of Arthur and Ella Routhon Gailey. He grew up in Gentry, Ark., and had lived in Siloam Springs, Ark., before moving to Osage City in 1960.

He owned and operated Gailey's Cleaners, Osage City, from 1960 to 1990. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of Osage City American Legion and Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Lyndon.

He married Bonnie Anderson March 1, 1952, at Siloam Springs, Ark. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2002. He married Nancy Deskins Feb, 4, 2006, at Lyndon. She survives of the home.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Clyde Gailey, Osage City; three stepchildren, Charles Waldron and wife, Linda, Shirley Wiley and husband, Charles and Dana Waldron, all of Osage City; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Lyndon. Private family interment will be at Alpine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

